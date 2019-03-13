I am not a fan of Trump. This has nothing to do with what party he is affiliated with. The man has no moral compass and he has declared bankruptcy multiple times. Who do you think picks up the tab for those bankruptcies?
Now Trump wants a $4.7 trillion budget. This would put our budget deficit at $1.1 trillion next year. We currently have a $22 trillion national debt. This boggles the mind. If this president has no problem declaring bankruptcy in his personal dealings, why should we think he would have a problem bankrupting our country?
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.