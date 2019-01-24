We are into the second month of the Government shutdown with no sign of resolution.
Is it possible when Donald Trump was raising his right hand swearing his allegiance to the country, he would be reigning with the power of an absolute Monarchy with visions of King Louis XIV dancing through his head?
The opening credits and music of the TV performance of Versailles may describe Mr Trump's thoughts; credits to NOIA-Aton
I'm the king of my own land
facing tempest of dust
I'll fight until the end
creatures of my dreams
now and forever
I'm your king.
Remember when he campaigned he said, "I alone can fix this".
Beatrice (Bea) Cutler
Northwest side
