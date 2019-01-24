We are into the second month of the Government shutdown with no sign of resolution.

Is it possible when Donald Trump was raising his right hand swearing his allegiance to the country, he would be reigning with the power of an absolute Monarchy with visions of King Louis XIV dancing through his head?

The opening credits and music of the TV performance of Versailles may describe Mr Trump's thoughts; credits to NOIA-Aton

I'm the king of my own land

facing tempest of dust

I'll fight until the end

creatures of my dreams

now and forever

I'm your king.

Remember when he campaigned he said, "I alone can fix this".

Beatrice (Bea) Cutler

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments