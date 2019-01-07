Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall
He promised that Mexico'd pay for it all
The wall isn't there, there must be some mistake
The Mexicans told him to jump in the lake.
Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall
He was told that it wouldn't be useful at all
Pelosi and Schumer said right to his face
"You're an ignorant man and a national disgrace."
Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall
But it's clear that it never will be there at all
Now bunches of senators, Nunez and Sean
Will still look like toadies when Trumpty is gone
Wes Jernigan
Midtown
