Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall

He promised that Mexico'd pay for it all

The wall isn't there, there must be some mistake

The Mexicans told him to jump in the lake.

Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall

He was told that it wouldn't be useful at all

Pelosi and Schumer said right to his face

"You're an ignorant man and a national disgrace."

Trumpty Dumpty wanted a wall

But it's clear that it never will be there at all

Now bunches of senators, Nunez and Sean

Will still look like toadies when Trumpty is gone

Wes Jernigan

Midtown

