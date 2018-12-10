I am not an alarmist. I am a scientist and an educator, and a dogged delver of truth. When it comes to climate-related news, I read beyond headlines and go to the source. Two recently published reports, both of which received wide news coverage, are however, alarming. In October, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published “Global Warming of 1.5 oC.” In November, the U.S. Global Change Research Program (consisting of 13 Federal agencies) published the “National Climate Assessment.”
Both of these reports state that climate change is already happening and having economic and health impacts across the U.S. and the world. Specific examples of present and future impacts are provided in each. While some predicted climate impacts may be unavoidable, both reports state that we can reduce impacts through climate and clean energy policies and voluntary efforts to reduce emissions. Let’s trust these scientific reports and take appropriate action.
Trica Oshant Hawkins
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.