P.T. Barnum said it precisely: “there is a sucker born every minute.” For all of you who believe what Mr. Trump says/tweets (although it's been estimated he has made 3,251 falsehoods since becoming POTUS), I pose these questions to you: Is this the type of person you would want your son or daughter to turn out to be? Don’t we have a higher standard for the highest elected official of the United States? Are you going to stand around and watch/support the legal, environmental, and moral elements of our country be destroyed? I’m not, I plan to vote and encourage others to do the same.
Michael Fisher
Midtown
