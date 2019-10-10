In preparation to become an informed voter for the next election I have developed the following two lists.
Reasons to vote for Trump: A stable genius, has the best words, great and unmatched wisdom, doesn’t waste our time with long-winded speeches but instead communicates using tweets, reduces bureaucratic gridlock by making quick gut-level decisions rather than wasting time listening to advice from experts, brings the world together through friendships with world leaders who are viewed as dictators and thugs by most others,
hospitable, providing luxury accommodations within walking distance of the White House, playful, giving colorful nicknames to those about whom he tweets, modest, admitting that Abraham Lincoln is the best of the Presidents and thus he can only be second best.
Reasons to vote against Trump: I’m tired of so much winning.
Admittedly, my analysis may be insufficiently thorough. I could use some assistance from the Star’s readers.
Davis Parmenter
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.