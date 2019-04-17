Living in Tucson, you can’t help but see the effects of skyrocketing prescription drug prices, especially for seniors. I’m glad that Washington is finally working to bring prescription costs down, but the new Rebate Rule proposal just doesn’t make any sense to me. The rule would stop pharmacy benefit managers from negotiating rebates with drug makers to bring down prices for Medicare recipients. That increases costs; it doesn’t lower them. According to the Medicare’s own analysts, Medicare Part D premiums will increase by 25 percent – 19 percent in 2020 alone if the Rebate Rule passes! The plan would increase premiums on seniors while costing taxpayers billions of dollars, all to line the pockets of Big Pharma. We need Washington to focus on free-market solutions that increase price transparency and encourage competition to bring down the cost of drugs, not the Rebate Rule. It’s just common sense.
Steven Loper
Northeast side
