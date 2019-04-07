Re: the April 1 letter "We must make a stand for NAFTA 2.0."
The writer states: "The Star's editorial pages suggest that most Tucsonan's hate Trump more than they love America and if unfair in my reasoning, here's your chance to prove me wrong" The writer suggests if you like NAFTA (as he does) it would be a victory for America if you made your opinions known to those in Congress (i.e. Democrats) who say it would hand Trump a political success. By the writers logic, anyone who opposes Trump's policy hates America and those who support him must love America.
There are lots of Trump's policies not to like. However, opposing the president doesn't mean you hate America. If so, Republicans must have hated America when they opposed Obama's policies. Or Mitch McConnell really hated America when he wanted to make Obama a one-term president!
Bob Tarpchinoff
West side
