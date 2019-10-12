Tears came to my eyes when I read that Trump was pulling American troops out of Syria. Had we not learned anything from the mistakes made by Obama in Iraq?
Every day, under this administration, is a roller coaster ride of uncertainty. Since this President believes he is the chosen one and his wisdom is unmatched, he makes decisions from the “gut”. That is frightening to me. It is a recipe for disaster.
We may not love the outcome of our elections but we understand that there are checks and balances in place and the President will have experts at hand to consult before making any major decisions.
Unfortunately, a narcissist, does not seek advice. As a result, we have allowed Turkey to attack our Kurdish allies as soon as we remove our troops out of harm’s way.
Finally, both Parties agree that this President has gone too far. Sadly, the carnage has already begun. America First has consequences.
Donna Pierce
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.