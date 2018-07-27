A photo inside Friday’s (7/27) paper, with the story about a State Trooper who was killed near Phoenix, shows desert bushes and a freeway sign with two crudely similar flags tied to its posts. One is the traditional red, white, and blue flag of the United States of America, the one that flies over Navy ships and covers the coffins of veterans. The other is blue, white, and blue, presumably the flag of the Divided States.
Divide and conquer! It’s a well-known idiom, but apparently nobody understands what it means. Every day, we divide ourselves more and more, and that suggests some questions:
Who do you want to be conquered by?
What do you imagine your life is going to be like after that happens?
Daniel Lynch
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.