First:
"As part of the 2017 presidential transition, the White House website team has at least temporarily removed pages referencing the White House Greetings Office, including the online greeting card request form and instructions. Should the Donald Trump administration restore the online request function, the details will be posted ." Way to go Donald - is it too inconvenient for you to send greetings for a 50th anniversary?
Second:
Should women’s soccer players be paid as much as men? I think the question should be, should men's soccer players be paid as little as women? If they were, the inequality would go away since men would never agree to being paid less.
Valerie Golembiewski
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.