Re: the Sept. 6 letter to the editor "You could have voted for McCain."

As a liberal who mourns the passing of John McCain, a true patriot and war hero, I can answer the letter writer's question about why I didn't vote for him for president. I didn't vote for him because he insulted my intelligence by choosing Sarah Palin as a running mate. It's a choice he has publicly regretted, and I appreciated his candor, but it came too late.

Carol Conniff

Foothills

