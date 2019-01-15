Re: the Jan. 13 column "Naysayers aside, much of what Trump said was right."
I couldn't help but chuckle after reading Jay Ambrose's piece in which he defended Trump when he wrote that much of what Trump said in his address to the nation about border security was right, especially after he slammed the Pelosi/Schumer response, fact checkers who would never check the Democrat's response, and the holier-than-thou liberal media.
My amusement didn't come so much from what he wrote, with which I happen to agree, but from the anticipation of the torrent of responses that you will be printing in the following week from your far left readership as they try to shout down, drown out, and abase anyone who presents an opinion opposite from their own holier-than-thou view of the world. The Star will probably even get a few letters from people who are insulted you ever printed such "drivel." The left is so predictable!
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
