Re: the April 15 article "No: Key institution protects against 'tyranny of the majority'"
In the op-ed discussion concerning the electoral college, another counter balance seems to be missing. Namely, that each state has the same number of senators, hence a vote by one of North Dakotas senators has the same weight as one from California even though one senator represents millions of more people than the other. We therefore have two of the three branches of our government where the votes of a minority may count more than those of a majority of voters. One might conclude we have "tyranny of the minority." In contrast to the Democrats, the Republicans have done and continue to do a good job of limiting voters rights and concentrating their resources in those areas in order to take advantage of this situation. which is why they are in control of two branches.
John Kuisti
West side
