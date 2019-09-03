The number of Democratic presidential candidates are self-avowed Democratic Socialists. To them and their supporters, Government should control and dictate the future of health care, the electric power supply, and transportation fuel supplies in the name of protecting us from our own individualism. The U.S. Constitution may be vague on certain details of governance; however, through the 10th Amendment and our system of checks and balances, the Constitution is crystal clear on limiting the power and reach of the Federal government.
As much as I agree that the current White House occupant is a bombastic, thin-skinned egomaniac, I believe he is a temporary condition - sort of like a national sore throat, for which Americans should not opt for exploratory open heart surgery. All voters should consider how Socialism in any form is fundamentally contradictory to the U.S. Constitution.
Bruce M. Prior
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.