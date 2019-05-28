Re: the May 23 article "Udall warns Fourth of July show could be expensive Trump rally."
WE, THE PEOPLE, do not need a huge parade paid for by the taxpayers to celebrate the Fourth of July.
WE, THE TAXPAYERS, need our legislators to spend our money on realistic needs like education, healthcare, climate change, immigration reform----We don’t need military equipment and personnel marching down Independence Avenue to pay homage to our president. The parade will pass by and be forgotten, but
WE AMERICANS will know and remember the cost of freedom as paid for by Arlington Cemetery, wounded veterans and the tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Celebrate freedom and independence with a gathering of family and friends with or without food and games, but lots of thanks and shared love.
Diane Uhl
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.