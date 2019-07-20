RE: the July 17 article "Ugly hatred from Trump; crickets from McSally, Sinema."
Sarah Gassen's juvenile editorial shows yet again that the far left doesn't understand Donald Trump and never will. His tweets about the "squad " had nothing to do with race and everything to do with their disdain for America and it's laws and customs. But Sarah and the left only see Trump as the personification of a white nationalist whose personality traits they despise. They cannot see Trump as his supporters do; an America first president who has revitalized the nation's economy, stands up to the world for American interests, and promotes a country with enforceable borders.
The United States is not a geographical area with residents of the world. It is a country with borders and citizens who respect the law. Take the blinders off, Sarah.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.