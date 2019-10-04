Let’s be clear, the President was not asking for favors from Ukraine on behalf of the American people, he was asking favors for his own political and personal ambitions and gain. POTUS continues to establish anarchic foreign policy that has compromised our national security, abused the public’s trust, and abused his power. His seditious attacks on a whistleblower who followed every step of the Whistle Blower Protection Act are indefensible. The President and his fixers are now spinning conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated claims in order to obstruct the truth.
Let’s also be clear, this abuse of power and morally bankrupt policy decisions by the President and White House is nothing new. The looting and diversion of billions in vital military projects to build a wall, the dozens of emolument violations, the stonewalling of legal and Constitutional requests from Congress, and the continual denial of past and present foreign interference in our elections demonstrate that the President will not defend our country.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
