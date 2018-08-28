I was dismayed and even shocked that neither the Star nor any major channels did not even mention the celebration of the 27th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence. All jump at the mere mention of Putin, the invader of Crimea, Georgia and Eastern Ukraine, but avoid discussing, much less mentioning, those criminal events.
All are trying to discover some "evidence" of President Trump's connection to Russia. I would like to see you publish "Daily Star, CNN, ABC, MSNBC,... in cahoots with Russia"
Ihor Kunasz
Northwest side
