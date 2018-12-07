Re: the Dec. 5 article "Common people, dignitaries join to honor Bush in Capitol."

"Common people"? Are we now a monarchy? Please define "common people." Is that a person who is not a member of a royal family? Is it a person who is not an elected official? Is it a person who is not a millionaire? Is it a person who is not a celebrity? Do you remember that the Declaration of Independence states "that all men are created equal"? How insulting this headline is, unless you consider yourself a "dignitary." The staffers who wrote this, and the Star who printed it, should be ashamed of themselves — or are they "dignitaries"?

Jacque Ramsey

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments