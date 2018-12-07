Re: the Dec. 5 article "Common people, dignitaries join to honor Bush in Capitol."
"Common people"? Are we now a monarchy? Please define "common people." Is that a person who is not a member of a royal family? Is it a person who is not an elected official? Is it a person who is not a millionaire? Is it a person who is not a celebrity? Do you remember that the Declaration of Independence states "that all men are created equal"? How insulting this headline is, unless you consider yourself a "dignitary." The staffers who wrote this, and the Star who printed it, should be ashamed of themselves — or are they "dignitaries"?
Jacque Ramsey
Oro Valley
