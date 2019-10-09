I'm sure it's no news to anybody that we Americans have a long history of rooting for the underdog. I think it probably started during our Revolution when we were up against the international Top-Dog, the British. To this very day, we have a strong tendency to root for whomever we think is being persecuted. Unfortunately, some unscrupulous (bad) people pretend to be persecuted in order to gain sympathy from those people who are not sharp enough to know that they are being taken for a ride.
In order to avoid the trap of Rooting for the Under-dog when he/she is undeserving of our support, we need to rely on our wits and common sense. As my older brother said many years ago: "Believe nothing of what you hear, and half of what you see. Ask questions, and make your own decisions. Lead for yourself, don't be a follower".
God Bless(ed) America, keep it going!
Vincent Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.