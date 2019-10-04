Re: the Oct. 2 article "Ukraine's leader says Trump did not use US aid as leverage."
Trump pressures “Ukraine” investigate Biden. Trump withholds aid. Democrats open impeachment “inquiry”. Yet Wednesday’s edition back on page five, AP story highlighted The President of Ukraine speaking again about the call. Zelenskiy for the second time denied he was pressured by Trump. Zelenskiy denied knowing that military aid being used to pressure him, Now news that the so called “whistle blower” spoke to Congressmen Adam Schiff’s staffers before the “complaint” was written. The staffers told the “person” to Lawyer up, may have suggested which lawyers to use. At the same time a form to file complaints was modified about the issue “firsthand knowledge”, no need to have firsthand knowledge.” ICIG ICWSP Form 401, May 24, 2018: In order to find an urgent concern “credible,” the IC IG must be in possession of reliable, first-hand information……”That language does not appear with the new version dated August 2019. The IG later said of the change that"... it was never the intent to have firsthand Knowledge", how convenient.
Jim Ryles
Northwest side
