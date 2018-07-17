Many people expressed outrage over Pres. Trump's comments during his press conference with Putin. Trump publically declined to acknowledge that Russia had "meddled" in our election and did not chastise Putin for it. Some called that treasonous and that clearly, Putin has some damaging information on Trump. I have a different take on it. Trump has been ticked off, rightly so, about the accusations of "Russia collusion." There is still NO evidence of it. He campaigned tirelessly and knows he legitimately won the election. He was NOT about to concede Russian "meddling", which did not affect any votes, so that the Democrat news media could then cast an illegitimacy narrative over his winning. Also, all of this "meddling" occurred in 2016 under Pres. Obama, Brennan and Clapper. Obama's meek response to Putin then was to say "cut it out." He also stated that "meddling" could not affect our Presidential elections.
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.