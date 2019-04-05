RE: the April 28 article "750 inspectors to be reassigned to cope with migrant processing."
The author expressed concern about an increase in arrests at the US/Mexico border. I share the author’s concern. However, the article implies that the total number of unauthorized border crossers—not just those arrested--has increased dramatically. This is true for the last few months, but since 2000 the overall trend is downward. The most important increase has been in prosecutions. That is, under the government’s Zero Tolerance policy, a far higher percentage of border crossers have been criminalized. The Department of Homeland Security has also made it a policy to hold border crossers for several days and then release them en masse rather than by the day, adding to the crisis narrative.
Elizabeth Jaeger
Midtown
