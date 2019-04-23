Re: the April 20 letter "Undocumented immigrants are illegal."
The writer seems completely exasperated regarding immigration and asylum. He says those crossing the border are here illegally because they haven’t gone through the immigration process. But the following is from a government website: if you are eligible for asylum, you may be permitted to remain in the United States. Asylum seekers have up to one year within their arrival to apply for asylum.
He says there is no gray area, but there it is. He bemoans the lack of facts on this issue, but his purported facts are wrong. I think we can all agree that we need to tackle our nation's immigration issues rationally, and to do that we need to be working with the same set of facts. Unfortunately, the President isn't helping in that area.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.