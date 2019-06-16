Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress are ruining our country. Together, they are putting judges on the bench chosen by the Federalist Society who seek to undo the programs and protections that help ordinary people live decent lives. Not just Roe v. Wade and the Affordable Care Act, but, going back to the New Deal of the 1930s, Social Security, then later Medicare, Medicaid, clean air and water, safe food and drugs, unspoiled wilderness, high-paying jobs.
These judges are young idealogues. They have lifetime tenure. And what do Trump, McConnell and company have to gain? Power and profit. I pity our children and grandchildren, who will have to live in a society where greed and corruption rule.
Ginny Sherman
Southeast side
