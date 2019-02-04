Re: the Jan. 30 letter "Don't knock the electoral college."
Seems to me that it comes down to this...if you like this president, then you believe that the electoral college has served us well for over 200 years. As for me, I don't worry about the states of California, Texas, New York, Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania deciding the outcome of the race. My concern is that with this system, a deceitful, fear mongering demagogue and wannabe dictator, might come along, and my vote, along with 2 to 3 million others won't even matter just because of I live in Arizona.
Could happen!
David Hatch
Southeast side
