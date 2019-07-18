We keep hearing the rich are not paying their share of taxes. This may be true or not since I don't know how much they pay in taxes, however when these accusations are made, they only refer to manufacturing or business companies.
Interesting information reveals the following.
Average yearly salary of the top ten CEO's is $11.5 million including stock options. For this, not directly, they are in charge of several thousand or more employees and billions of dollars in earnings.
Average yearly income of the top ten Entertainers is $90 million dollars.
Average yearly income of the top five Professional Athletes is $23 million dollars including endorsements.
The average Net Worth of the top ten members of Congress is $116 million dollars.
So not only the business segment should be accused of not paying their fair share of taxes without referring to all high paying occupations
Henry Sheetz
Oro Valley
