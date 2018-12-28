The partial shutdown of the government affects more than the about 800,000 federal employees; most have families and bills to pay. This is because of the president’s childish tantrum about an unneeded wall. He apparently sees the wall as a “universal cure-all” that once in place will “automatically” solve all problems of illegal immigration and drugs. It won’t.
The area where he wants the wall is mostly sparsely inhabited desert. People would find ways to go over, under, around, and through any wall. Most of the people in the areas where the wall would be built don’t want it.
What we need at the border: more Border Patrol agents properly trained and paid, technology like drones.
This president has distorted ideas about immigrants; he despises most of them. Does this include his mother and his paternal grandparents who were immigrants?
So the whole country suffers because one “whiny baby” in the White House had a tantrum because he didn’t get his way.
Flora Frederick
Midtown
