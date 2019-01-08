Do you suppose that Donald The Blonde, our glorious leader, has ever stopped to consider that his plan to put hundreds of thousands of federal employees out of work and unable to support their family needs involves basically all people of voting age who may not appreciate what he has said and done, that he rates his phony "border crisis" more important than their daily, paycheck-to-paycheck need to deal with their personal financial crises and doesn't care about their problems?
If he has forgotten their votes and that he has already begun running for a second term as our false president, then maybe his pandering to his core voters at the expense of tens of thousands of negative votes will actually bring him down after his indecent parody of a United States leader for the last seven-hundred-plus days ends, because of a huge political mistake on his part.
Paul Rees
Northwest side
