Seth Borenstein’s recent AP article in the Star provides yet another reason why so called "science" writers are losing credibility with the reasoning public. Borenstein is reporting on a University of Vermont paper which used models to predict that warming temps will cause bug metabolisms to increase to levels that will devastate certain crops like wheat and rice.
These bug models don’t seem logical, especially since data shows that crops of corn and soy and wheat have been in “bumper” range for many years. Crop yields (and a general greening of the earth) seem very likely linked to the increases in atmospheric CO2 and not warming. While Borenstein and his editors insist that warming global temps are in line with most climate models, OBSERVED temps (from Spenser and Christy, e.g.) have remained flat for the last 20 years (yes, the hiatus). So how do the authors of this bug study account for increased crop yields?
Dinah Shumway
Sahuarita
