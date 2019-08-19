While in Paris on vacation, I slipped and took a hard fall on a cobblestone street during a rain storm. Soon I found myself in the back of an ambulance being rushed to the public hospital of Paris. After presenting my Arizona driver’s license as identification, I was wheeled off to see an emergency physician, sent for a series of x-rays, then introduced to an orthopedic surgeon. After informing me that I had a fractured shoulder, he carefully wrapped my arm and shoulder into a tight sling and advised me that I could travel back to the US to see my own doctor in Tucson. Two weeks later I received a bill. As a non-resident I was obliged to pay 168.33 Euro ($186.44) for the medical services I received. I lived and worked in Europe and Asia for many years so I was reminded again that health care in much of the developed world is considered a human right not a profit-making enterprise.
Jeanie Colaianni
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.