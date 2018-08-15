Re: the Aug. 15 article "Traffickers apparently got guns from ex-DEA agent."
The case of the DEA agent illegally selling guns is not unusual, oh maybe a little that he was a federal agent but illegal gun sales happen all day long and is widely accepted by the gun culture. You want to reduce the number of firearms in the hands of illegal possessors, then enforce the laws that are on the books as they are written. Calling for background checks on all guns sales would be a huge step.
Ron Apodaca
Phoenix
