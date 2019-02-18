Gen. George S. Patton said it best about our unwanted "miracle wall": "Fixed fortifications are a monument to the stupidity of man." Another quote from this great military leader also fits these lying times: "If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn't thinking." Both these quotes make a lot of sense! My cousins in Nogales are wondering what's the national emergency that is going on at our border. Please let me know!
David E. Leon
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.