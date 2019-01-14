Unprecedented is a word used a lot lately although inconceivable might be a better word. With regard to the shutdown, anyone who has ever been involved in the government budgetary process knows that extensive documentation is mandatory for justifying any/all appropriations or expenditures within the government. In the absence of any detailed business plan, any expectation that billions of dollars will be committed to a nebulous concept with no documented plan of action is both delusional and unrealistic.
As a military veteran and once member of the intelligence community, allegations that the Intelligence community is somehow biased and/or corrupt for scrutinizing the repeated "appearance of impropriety" is so preposterous as to imply a lack of understanding or simple willful ignorance — especially when repeated denials are proven to be outright lies over and over again. Intelligence is not partisan and bears an extremely high standard of validation. Inconceivable.
David Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.