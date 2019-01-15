During most of my 20-year Navy career, enlistees were required to submit a “request chit” in order to re-enlist. Their chain-of-command had to sign this request, approving or disapproving re-enlistment. In my rating (cryptology), a top-secret clearance was required by all, and every facet of a person’s performance, demeanor, and character were considered during the process. Most requests that went through me were approved, with very few disapprovals.
However, I knew of several cases where security clearances were pulled just because people were considered to have “too much debt” or were “too familiar” with foreign nationals. If Trump had worked for me, I don’t see how anyone within the chain-of-command could justify approval of his re-enlistment, or renewal of his security clearance.
I am saddened that so many of my former shipmates still support Trump and dismayed that our current commander-in-chief wouldn’t even be allowed to re-enlist in the Navy 30 years ago.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
