They favored reduction of the debt ceiling, they sought to control government spending, they were principled sought the truth. Now they seemingly ignore the rise in our national debt, and now it is increasing. Now they are about to spend on a wall without consideration of the waste within the plan. They allow unchecked lying.
They seem to be more focuses on political survival than principle. The Republican party, the party of Joh McCain is unrecognizable. I am sorry about their choices, but I don't have to follow. I am not a lemming.
Mike Ullery
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.