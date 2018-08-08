The president stated that we must sanction Iran for engaging in “destabilizing behavior” in the Middle East. That is somewhat confusing since it seems that Iran is behaving in a way similar to the United States. The U.S. overthrew the democratically elected leader of Iran in the 1950s. We blew Iraq up at the beginning of this century.
From the 1950s to the present, our government has Intervened in multiple ways to bring about changes. What is the difference between the U.S. and Iran? From Eisenhower through Obama and Trump, the U.S. has been destabilizing the Middle East. Perhaps we need humble self-reflection rather than arrogance?
John Geiger
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.