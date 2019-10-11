Thousands of students in the US are enjoying their fall break. Each day of this fall break, 1,000 young girls worldwide will be infected with HIV. While treatments can control or prevent all of this, the reality is that due to a lack of resources, most will not get the help they need. It is unfortunate that factors such as gender, sexual orientation, and the country that we are born in dictate our probability of survival to these preventable diseases.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria has a goal to raise $14 billion this Thursday at a replenishment conference. Reaching this goal would allow the Global Fund to support countries to provide healthcare to prevent thousands of girls from contracting these deadly diseases. We must take action by reaching out to our members of Congress and the President and demand that they continue to provide one-third of the resources the Global Fund needs.
Carlos Figueroa
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.