Why is the president canceling his visit to Denmark? Because of an embarrassing episode with Greenland, an autonomous region of the Kingdom of Denmark? Especially after he failed to cancel visits with Putin due to the Kremlin's sweeping, systematic and illegal election interference in 2016. Especially after he failed to cancel visits with North Korea's Kim Jong-un when he had an American citizen, Otto Warmbier, tortured and killed. Especially after he failed to cancel visits (and arms negotiations) with Saudi Arabia after Mohammed bin Salman ordered the torture and killing of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi. Why does our president continue to entertain relationships with murderous, authoritarian leaders and snub or criticize our allies? Is this what putting America First looks like?
Linda Stanley
East side
