In the first place, the opinion is of one Jewish person, not "US Jews" Secondly , I am appalled that Ms Sarfan, a granddaughter of Holocaust survivors would stoop to compare Nazi Germany to the US border issues. My uncle was iarrested , beaten and forcefully transported by the Nazis to a German concentration camp (Dora, for those who are interested) where he spent two years, and thank God, survived. From what my uncle told me, Ms. Sarfan does not know what abuse (by ICE and US Customs) means. Shame on you for using your grandparents suffering to write such an article, simply because you hate Trump!! I suppose that, with your rhetoric, you would put our president in a concentration camp!
ihor Kunasz
Oro Valley
