I completely agree with Fareed Zakaria's article "Trump Destroying Decades of Hard Work with Mexico. I served in the Clinton administration from 1994 to 2001 as the U.S. representative to the International Boundary and Water Commission, US/Mexico. My Mexican counterpart and I successively improved upon the long history of cooperation in sharing water resources and maintaining understandings about the intricacies of the international border delineation. We were fortunate enough to implement cooperative water quality infrastructure projects that NAFTA's increased binational economic activity on the border and required improved quality of life conditions. All of these successful cooperative efforts were brought about by sincere desires for mutually beneficial international agreements that were negotiated with complete confidence in both parties reliable, respectful, and sincere willingness to develop international agreements of benefit to both countries. The Trump administration is completely unraveling a mutually important relationship with Mexico that should be expanded upon rather than unilaterally destroyed.
John Bernal
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.