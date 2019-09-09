As a Catholic it was difficult to read the stars article of 9/5 concerning US opposition to pope Francis. It specifically mentioned cardinal Burke ousted from the Vatican supreme court by Francis and white house advisor Steve Bannon but what was more disconcerting was that wealthy, conservative Catholics were behind efforts to discredit Francis. The reasons quoted were "they loathe his outreach to migrants and China, his denunciation of free market capitalism, his environmental concerns and his relaxing of laws on the death penalty and sacraments for remarried Catholics".
As I see it, he is following Christs path in all four instances. Jesus embraced outcasts and cured the sick, he threw the money changers out of the temple, he chastised those who called others sinners and he preached love as the most important law. The efforts to discredit Francis, who is the one following Christs precepts, is an abomination.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.