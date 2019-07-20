My dad was first and foremost a history teacher and after many years of prodding and snap testing, I also became a US and International history buff. I wish President Trump would recall how immigrants of the past were treated upon their legal arrival in the United States. It seems to me that the Irish, Germans, Poles, Jews, Scandinavians, etc. were just as white as those whose ancestors arrived earlier, but were horribly treated and mercilessly brutalized for being "different". We all eventually found our places in society and got along, just like those currently mistreated will be at some point. One of my Dad's favorite sayings will always hold true:
Those who forget the lessons of history are condemned to repeat the mistakes of the past.
Eric Hotchkiss
East side
