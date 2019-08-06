Just thought that the voters of Tucson should know that Raul Grijalva voted against House Resolution 246 which states as documented by National Write Your Congressman:
On Motion to Suspend the Rules and Agree, as Amended H RES 246 Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement targeting Israel. Agreeing to the resolution that would state that the House of Representatives opposes all efforts to "delegitimize" Israel, including the global boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement targeting Israel. It would express support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, state that the BDS movement undermines the possibility for such a solution, and encourage ongoing U.S.-Israel cooperation on civilian science and technology initiatives to counter the effects of the movement. Motion agreed to by a vote of 398 – 17.
You may draw your own conclusions
Richard Tofel
Midtown
