Re: the Dec. 11 column "US bears responsibility for creating the caravans."
I was grateful to Mary Sanchez for her op-ed earlier this week, but felt that she understated the U.S. responsibility for the disastrous situation in Honduras. Yes, the crisis began with the military coup in 2009, removing the democratically elected President Manuel Zelaya, when the U.S. was the ONLY country to accept the resulting government as legitimate.
Under U.S. urging an election was then held, the fraudulence of which was apparent. Two more phony elections have been held since. Having served as an international observer for one of these, I can attest to the fraudulence involved. There are still countries that refuse to accept this Honduran government as legitimate. This is a government of the corporate and landed rich, providing nothing but dire poverty, ever increasing violence and a total absence of justice for others.
Lois Martin
Northwest side
