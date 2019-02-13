This should have been on the front page! Tariffs did work in this case, and are effective in combating illegal trade practices. The USA can compete in a level playing field. One where products are made using appropriately paid labor, in safe, environmentally responsible workplace. The Re-opening this plant is just the beginning of what I hope will be many, to bring back manufacturing jobs to the USA
China plays by different rules. They steal our technology, violate patent and trademark laws, manipulate currency, use cyber piracy, imprison whistle blowers, and ignore environmental laws. The US should not tolerate this from it's largest trading partner, and has finally instituted tariffs to nullify the commercial effects of these criminal practices. The re-opening of this steel plant great news!
Every American wants fair pay, a clean workplace and environment, and that costs money. I hope they will remember that at the checkout stand.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.