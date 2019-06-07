Special Counsel Mueller did his brief swan song before the press, but refused to take any questions and said he would not appear before Congress. He made his statement about not considering making any charges against Pres. Trump because of a long standing U.S. Dept. of Justice, Office of Legal Counsel memo that says that a sitting President cannot be charged with a crime. Inferring that otherwise he would have done so. But later that evening, spokespersons Kerri Kupec from the U.S. Dept. of Justice and Peter Carr from Mueller's own Special Counsel's offices released this "The Attorney General (Barr) has previously stated that the Special Counsel repeatedly affirmed that he was not saying that, but for the [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, he would have found the President obstructed justice.” Mueller reportedly has stated on several previous occasions that he did not apply the Office of Legal Counsel's memo in making his final decisions. Thus the question of why he injected it into his news conference?
David Burford
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.