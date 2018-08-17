As a conservative Republican, I have one thing to say: freedom of speech can be an enemy of the people and I will tell you why. Freedom of speech is a privilege we enjoy as citizens of America but by the same token it must be the truth! What President Trump is upset with — from the onset — is that it is BIAS and it is about opinions instead of the facts.
It is one thing to not like a president, but when the news media chooses to discredit or undermine him, that is when the line has to be drawn. He is doing a heck of a lot more in the short time as president than others have done and all he gets is grief. Give our commander in chief some respect. No, he is not perfect. He is just a man who is trying his best to make America great again; who set aside his billions to do so.
Joan Brown
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.