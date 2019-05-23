Fake news is tainting our youth's health over misinterpretation of rumors. Now, families may not get vaccinations because of religious beliefs, but they have a high chance of getting illnesses like the measles, chickenpox, and many other health problems. The children who do not get their vaccinations are currently at risk of having measles and chickenpox, according to recent studies and from the news. Vaccinations not only protect your child from deadly diseases, such as polio, tetanus, and diphtheria, but they also keep other children safe by eliminating or significantly decreasing dangerous illnesses that used to spread from child to child. People need to be informed that a vaccine is a dead, or weakened version, or part of the germ that causes the disease. When children are exposed to a disease in vaccine form, their immune system, which is the body's germ-fighting machine, is able to build up antibodies that protect them from contracting the disease if and when they are exposed to the actual disease.
Daja Percy
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.